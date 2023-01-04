Dh25 Dubai bus ride to Hatta: How long it takes, where to catch express service

RTA has also introduced a low-cost service within the destination

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 6:53 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently launched an express bus route to shuttle commuters between Dubai and Hatta to support the public transport services to Hatta.

At the same time, it launched another domestic bus route to operate within Hatta, which is experiencing extensive improvements in infrastructure and tourist facilities and services.

“The first route (H02), Hatta Express, starts from the Dubai Mall Bus Station and heads to Hatta Bus Station at a frequency of two hours using deluxe coaches at a fare of Dh25 per rider per journey,” said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

Wam

“The second route (H04), Hatta Hop on Hop off, is a tourist service operating within Hatta. This circular route starts and ends at Hatta Bus Station and passes by four tourist landmarks (Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Hill Park, Hatta Dam, and the Heritage Village). The service runs at a frequency of 30 minutes at a fare of Dh2 per rider per bus stop.

"Operating these two vital routes aims to support the public transport services between the city and Hatta and within the neighbourhood of this growing area, which is witnessing a significant growth in the number of domestic and overseas tourists and visitors, especially in these days when tourism is peaking in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, with the launch of Hatta, the Highlands of Dubai with supports World’s Coolest Winter and Dubai Destinations initiatives.” added Shakri.

Wam

RTA seeks to broaden the bus network to connect Dubai-Hatta and enhance its integration with other mass transit means, such as the metro, tram and marine transport, which contributes to making public transport the ideal mobility choice in the emirate.

ALSO READ: