UAE never uses force as a tool of foreign policy, says minister

Country has always been part of international coalitions dealing with conflicts, says top MoFAIC official

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 12:41 PM

The UAE does not believe in using force as a tool of foreign policy in interfering in any countries’ internal affairs, said Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, UAE Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Dialogue (ADSD)

on Sunday, AlAmarar said that the country has always been part of international coalitions dealing with conflicts.

The minister said that the UAE’s foreign policy will continue to focus on good neighbourly relations to build stability at the regional level.

“This is one of the main principles. We seek to mitigate tension and escalation in the region and will also try to find solutions to the crises and finding development solutions,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the UAE’s 50 years of federation, AlAmarar said the country’s leadership has always focused on the human capital and placed the UAE at the forefront.

“The last 50 years has been the story of accomplishments in all fields from a modern state to building a federal structure and developing a diversified economy.”

He pointed out that the UAE has consecrated values of tolerance, which has enabled it to play a role in the regional and international fields.

“For the next 50 years, the UAE government has announced 10 principles. It addresses comprehensive development, where developing the human capability lies at the core. Digitalization, technology, and sciences are the main tools to achieve the main principles of these development,” said Almarar.

On the Abraham Accords, the minister said that it is part of a strategic vision for the Arab-Israeli problem. “The Accords has come at a very important point in the Arab-Israeli conflict and the trajectory of the peace process,” he said.

The minister also said that the Abraham Accords is a relationship between the UAE and Israel and is not against any party. “It will not change the demands and the outstanding issues related to the Israel-Palestinian issues,” he said.

