UAE named social media capital of the world

A study found that there are more Facebook users registered here than the population in the country

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE has been named the social media capital of the world as almost all residents in the country have a Facebook account.

“With an almost perfect score of 9.55 out of 10, the UAE takes the top spot as the social media capital of the world. People in the UAE have an average of 8.2 social media platforms, the third highest in the world, joint with the Philippines. UAE also has the highest percentage of people with Facebook at over 100 per cent,” said Proxyrack, which provides proxies and residential VPN services.

The study found that, based on the data of World Population Review, there are more Facebook users registered in the UAE than the population in the country.

The UAE is followed by Malaysia/the Philippines with both countries scoring 8.75, Saudi Arabia (8.41), Singapore (7.96), Vietnam (7.62), Brazil (7.62), Thailand (7.61), Indonesia (7.5) and Hong Kong (7.27).

The study also rated the UAE the most connected country in the world with a score of 7.53 out of 10, followed by Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Argentina, Vietnam and Taiwan.

However, when it comes to best internet access, the UAE has been ranked fourth after South Korea, Hong Kong and Denmark.

The study revealed that UAE consumers on average spend seven hours and 29 minutes a day on the Internet each day, which is the 13th highest in the world.

Internet usage has increased in the UAE and globally after the coronavirus pandemic as more people work from home and many businesses also opted to deal with clients virtually for its cost-efficiency.

South Africa topped with average use of nine hours and 38 minutes per day.

