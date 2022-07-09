Watch: Heavy rains, unstable weather across the UAE; authorities issue warning

Sheikh Mohamed calls official to check on facilities provided by mission
Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been warned by the police to stay cautious while driving due to the rainy weather.
Authorities have urged drivers to pay attention to the changing speed limits which are displayed on electronic information boards.
The Ministry of Interior also tweeted an alert for motorists.
The Twitter handle Storm_centre posted a video of the heavy rains in Al Ain.
Roads and pathways are waterlogged in areas in and around Al Ain.
