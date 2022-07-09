Watch: Heavy rains, unstable weather across the UAE; authorities issue warning

Drivers are urged to exercise caution

By Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 6:36 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 6:53 PM

Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been warned by the police to stay cautious while driving due to the rainy weather.

Authorities have urged drivers to pay attention to the changing speed limits which are displayed on electronic information boards.

The Ministry of Interior also tweeted an alert for motorists.

وزارة الداخلية تدعو الأخوة السائقين إلى توخي الحيطة والحذر أثناء القيادة في الأحوال الجوية الغير مستقرة للوصول بأمان



Due to the unstable weather conditions, the Ministry of Interior calls on drivers to be cautious while driving.



The Twitter handle Storm_centre posted a video of the heavy rains in Al Ain.

الامارات : الان هطول أمطار الخير على ام غافة بمدينة العين #منخفض_المونسون #مركز_العاصفة

Roads and pathways are waterlogged in areas in and around Al Ain.

الإمارات : أول أيام عيد الاضحى المبارك الان هطول أمطار الخير على خطم الشكلة وملاقط بمدينة العين #منخفض_المونسون #مركز_العاصفة

