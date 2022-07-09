UAE

Watch: Heavy rains, unstable weather across the UAE; authorities issue warning

Drivers are urged to exercise caution

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 6:36 PM

Last updated: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 6:53 PM

Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been warned by the police to stay cautious while driving due to the rainy weather.

Authorities have urged drivers to pay attention to the changing speed limits which are displayed on electronic information boards.

The Ministry of Interior also tweeted an alert for motorists.

The Twitter handle Storm_centre posted a video of the heavy rains in Al Ain.

Roads and pathways are waterlogged in areas in and around Al Ain.

