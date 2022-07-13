UAE: Motorcyclist dies after cutting red light, colliding into car

Sheikh Mohamed urges the students to harness their skills to have a positive impact on their communities and the world
A motorcyclist crashed into an oncoming car after skipping a red light, Umm Al Quwain police tweeted on Wednesday.
The accident happened at 3am on Wednesday morning.
The motorcycle cut the red light and crashed into a vehicle near the Umm Al Quwain Mall intersection. The crash caused the death of one of the people on the motorcycle, while the other one was severely injured.
Both vehicles suffered significant damage as well.
