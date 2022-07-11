UAE: Police visit road accident victims at hospital on Eid Al Adha

They visited them to share the joyful spirit of the occasion

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 12:43 PM

Officers of Abu Dhabi Police have visited victims of road accidents receiving treatment at Tawam Hospital, Al Ain.

They congratulated them on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The purpose of the visit was to interact with victims, share the joyful spirit of Eid and to spread road safety awareness.

The delegation from the Al Ain Traffic Section also urged the car accident victims to abide by traffic rules and also to drive carefully in the future for their own safety and for the safety of other road users.

Officers have emphasised the keenness of the police force to extend bridges of cooperation and strengthen the relationship between police and the community.

Salem Al Balushi, director of Patient Affairs at Tawam Hospital praised the visit of the Abu Dhabi Police and highlighted how the force is committed to the humanitarian aspects of the community outreach methodology.

He also praised the police’s continuous efforts to enhance awareness efforts to provide traffic safety and wished the traffic accident victims a speedy recovery.

The injured traffic accident victims expressed their gratitude for the gesture of the Abu Dhabi Police and for their commitment to connect with them.

