Dubai: 2 killed, 8 injured in accidents during Eid Al Adha break

Two people were killed and eight injured in separate traffic accidents reported in Dubai over the Eid Al Adha holiday. The Dubai Police said they recorded nine accidents during the four-day break on July 8-11.
Two people were fatally run over in separate accidents reported on the first day of Eid. Five accidents were reported on the day, leaving four injured.
Colonel Juma Salem bin Sweidan, acting director of the Dubai Police General Directorate of Traffic, said Friday saw a collision accident in International City that left one injured.
On the second day of Eid, two accidents left two people injured. Another person was injured in an accident on the third day.
The police dealt with 50,748 emergency calls during the Eid break.
During the Eid Al Fitr break in May, three people had died and 30 injured in 31 separate traffic accidents across Dubai.
