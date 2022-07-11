Eid Al Adha 2022: Zero deaths, over 22,000 emergency calls received by Sharjah Police

Security, traffic patrols on various areas and roads continued during the holidays

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 9:32 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 9:36 PM

Zero traffic deaths were recorded in the emirate of Sharjah during Eid Al Adha holiday, from July 9 to 11, while the call centre of the Central Operations Room received 22,112 phone calls varying between emergency and non-emergency.

Lt Col Humaid Obaid Al Hajri, Deputy Director of Operations Department of Sharjah Police, confirmed that the presence of security and traffic patrols on various internal and external areas and roads in the city of Sharjah and the eastern and central regions, with the aim of securing and ensuring the facilitation of traffic, has resulted in the success of the security and traffic plan to achieve the objectives of the Sharjah Police.

Lt Col Al Hajri revealed that the Operations Room and the Sharjah Police Contact Centre received 22,112 phone calls across the emirate during the holiday, including 20,866 phone calls via the number /999/ assigned for emergency cases, while it received (1,246) non-emergency calls to the number / 901/ which included general inquiries and police services.

