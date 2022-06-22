UAE: Meet Mahzooz Grand Draw's Dh10 million winner

The leaders explore prospects for enhancing and expanding cooperation between nations
A Turkish expat living in Dubai is the latest winner of the Mahzooz Grand Draw. On June 18, Engin scooped up the top prize of Dh10 million.
“This is a dream come true, I could never have imagined that I would win an amount as substantial as this. This is genuinely going to change my life, and indeed that of my family. I am thankful to Mahzooz for giving me a new lease of life,” said Engin.
Engin was invited to the premises of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, to receive his cheque. “To date, we have created 23 multi-millionaires in just over two years. I take this opportunity to congratulate Engin and his family,” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, during the presentation.
Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic. It is the GCC's first weekly live draw offering millions of dirhams in prizes every week.
To participate in the draw register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Mahzooz Grand Draw. They will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home Dh100,000 each.
