UAE: Mall to give away Dh1-million gift cards to lucky shoppers in special celebration

Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 6:31 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:46 PM

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s distinguished retail and lifestyle destination, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by inviting visitors to win a share of Dh1 million gift card giveaways.

Till October 31, guests can enter a lucky prize draw by shopping for Dh500 or more. Guests can even combine their receipts to make up Dh500.

Every day, multiple winners will be selected at random with each walking away with a gift card worth Dh10,000. There will be 100 winners with the grand total of gift cards adding up to Dh1 million. To date, as many as 50 individuals have been rewarded with Dh10,000 gift cards, and there are still 50 to be won.

To take part in the Dh1 million gift card giveaway, shoppers can scan and upload their receipts totalling Dh500 or more at www.winatthegalleria.com between now and October 31 to be in with a chance to win.

Additionally, to celebrate the 10-year milestone The Galleria is releasing a new limited-edition unisex fragrance that will be gifted to all guests who purchase a gift card valued at Dh250 or more before October 31.

Since opening its doors in 2013, The Galleria has reshaped Abu Dhabi’s retail landscape. Currently, it welcomes more than 34 million guests annually and is home to brands like Hermes, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Cartier, Fendi, Prada, Bulgari, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Van Cleef and Arpels, Chaumet, Graff, IWC, Patek Philippe, a spectacular Apple store set on top of a water feature on the promenade and more.

ALSO READ: