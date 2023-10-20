Dubai: Spend Dh25 at this shop for chance to win Dh500,000 in daily raffles ahead of DSF

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 1:04 PM Last updated: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 1:40 PM

Over Dh4 million in cash prizes as well as electronics and auto services can be won before and during the entire duration of Dubai Shopping Festival, as part of the annual promotion by Enoc Group.

For the first time ever, ENOC, AutoPro and Zoom site customers in Abu Dhabi also have the opportunity to participate and win big, the group announced on Friday.

The pre-DSF promotions will run until December 7. Customers who spend a minimum of Dh25 at Zoom or Dh50 at AutoPro and Tasjeel can enter the draw to win Dh10,000 daily.

During the actual DSF, taking place from December 8 until January 14 next year, the prize will raise to Dh100,000 daily.

Customers can also triple or quadruple their chances of winning for the daily draws by purchasing the Zoom Winner packs from any Enoc service station.

Meanwhile, the annual car raffle will start on December 9, allowing customers to win a key to a Nissan Patrol 2024. The grand raffle will take place on January 14 and one lucky winner will take home Dh500,000 in cash.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Enoc Group CEO, said: “We are proud to be the strategic partner for 29 consecutive years with DSF. We are committed to bring the best experience for customers every year with new prizes, discount vouchers and other great rewards including a chance to win over Dh4 million in cash prizes."

The DSF promotions are available across all Enoc service stations, Zoom, AutoPro outlets, and Tasjeel sites across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the Northern Emirates.

