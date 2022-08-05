UAE: Mahzooz offers another chance to win 1kg gold as it extends summer draw

All August entries will be automatically enrolled in draw

One more lucky participant stands a chance to win a kilogram of 22 carat gold as Mahzooz announces the extension of its Golden Summer Draw for another month.

All participants in the weekly draws in August will automatically enter the Golden Summer Draw, which will be held on September 3, along with the grand and raffle draws.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle gives them an entry into the grand draw, another entry into the weekly raffle draws and in August, an additional chance to win one kilogram of gold through the Golden Summer Draw.

Every week, participants stand the chance of winning the grand prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 and the third prize of Dh350, in addition to three guaranteed prizes totalling Dh300,000 in the raffle draw.

“July was a very special month, not only because we had top prize winners of Dh10 million, but also because we gave away 1kg of gold during our Golden Summer Draw. The additional gold prize was received with much excitement, so we decided to extend it to an additional winner in August” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

Mahzooz, which means “lucky” in Arabic, has given away more than Dh245,000,000 in prize money, and is the leading weekly draw in the region that has changed people’s lives for the better not only through its generous prizes but also through its robust CSR program that has benefited over 8,000 individuals to date.

Every water bottle purchased to enter the draw, is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

