Dubai: Win Dh10 million, 1kg gold in Mahzooz summer draw

One lucky participant at its 87th draw stands a chance to win 1kg of 22ct gold as Mahzooz announces the Golden Summer Draw.
The draw, which takes place on July 30, also features regular grand and raffle draw prizes.
Entrants can participate by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle gives them an entry through one line into the grand draw, another entry into the weekly raffle draw and this month, an additional chance to win one kilogram of gold through the Golden Summer Draw.
Every week participants stand a chance of winning a grand prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 and third prize of Dh350, in addition to three guaranteed prizes totalling Dh300,000 in the draw.
The exclusive Golden Summer Draw gives an opportunity to all participants who took part in the Mahzooz weekly draws during July, to increase their chances of winning, without the need to purchase any additional bottles of water.
“Summer is a happy time where people unwind and go on holidays. Through our Golden Summer Draw, we want to give our participants the chance to enjoy their holidays. It also adds another layer of sheen to this wonderful season,” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz.
Mahzooz, which has given away more than Dh245,000,000 in prize money, is the leading weekly draw in the region that rewards big, changing people’s lives for the better not only through its generous prizes but also through its robust CSR program that has benefited over 8,000 individuals to date.
Every water bottle purchased to enter the draw, is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.
For more information on Mahzooz, prizes, winners, rules, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, please visit www.mahzooz.ae, download our app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or follow @MyMahzooz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
