UAE: Office worker, widowed nurse among Dh100,000 winners in Mahzooz draw

The 44-year old Filipino expat will use the money for her kids' education

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 3:32 PM

Three UAE residents each won Dh100,000 in the 85th Mahzooz Draw last week. are eager to improve the quality of life for their loved ones.

Sharon from the Philippines, John from the UK, and Ramamoorthy from India and are all eager to improve their loved ones' lives with their winnings.

According to Sharon, a 44-year-old Filipino expat who has resided in the UAE for the past 14 years, the money arrived at the perfect time. She has been actively participating in the draw over the past two months in the hopes of winning.

Sharon, a Sharjah-based widowed nurse with two children, says she still finds it hard to believe that she won such a significant sum in the draw. “I've received this amount at the perfect time. I'd love to utilize this income to support my kids' education and, of course, to support charitable causes back in the Philippines. Mahzooz is to thank for transforming my life in this way”.

44-year-old father of two, Ramamoorthy has been living in the UAE for more than 20 years. An office worker at a legal firm, Ramamoorthy intends to retire this year and use his significant gain to launch a business back home. Ramamoorthy learned about Mahzooz from his co-worker, and he has been actively participating in Mahzooz since February 2021.

An overjoyed Ramamoorthy, exclaims, "I was happy to learn of my big win, and I cannot express my gratitude to Mahzooz enough for this breakthrough. I intended to retire this year and return to my hometown. My desire to launch a business back in my country is now a reality thanks to Mahzooz”.

John, 34, from the UK, works in the media sector in Abu Dhabi. He has been in the UAE for 10 years while his family is settled in Italy. John was not aware that he won the prize until his friend told him about it. Although he is thrilled, he is still contemplating how to spend the money that he won. “I have been extremely lucky. I came to know about Mahzooz through word of mouth and I have been regularly participating since November 2020. I am still thinking of the best way to use this money, but it will indeed change my life and I thank Mahzooz for this amazing win” he says.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic - an appropriate name for participants in the Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw. This edition will feature an extra 1kg of gold that is up for grabs. The draw will be held on 30 July 2022.

Participants must register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw. They will also automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home Dh100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

