UAE: Libyan novelist Ibrahim Al Koni named 'cultural personality of the year' for SIBF 2023

Highly acclaimed Libyan writer and novelist Ibrahim Al Koni has been named ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’ for the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) announced on Wednesday.
Recognised for his profound impact on both the Arab and global cultural and literary spheres, Al Koni has produced literary works that have impressed the world. His writings have been translated into over 40 languages, finding a place in the curricula of universities worldwide, including those in Europe, America, Japan, and beyond.
The choice of Al Koni for this accolade aligns with SBA's mission to celebrate distinguished individuals in the realms of thought, literature, history, and the arts.
“The authority believes that honouring cultural and literary figures is an important step in building the cultural identity of any civilisation and nation," said Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA.
“This recognition introduces the younger Arab generations to a prominent figure who has a significant and influential presence in the Arab and global cultural scene."
Al Koni's portfolio includes more than 80 books in the fields of novels, literary studies, criticism, linguistics, history, and politics, serving as a source of inspiration and pride for Arabs, he added.
"They are a testament to his strength and ability to compete in the realms of knowledge and culture, earning high recognition as one of the most prominent influencers in the Arab cultural landscape and one of the most widely recognised Arab authors in the world."
Al Koni was born in Ghadames, Libya, in 1948. He is among the most prominent contemporary Arab novelists and has been a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature on several occasions.
He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in literary and critical sciences in 1977 from the Maxim Gorky Literature Institute in Moscow. He has worked in various journalistic and diplomatic roles around the world, with his most recent being a diplomatic advisor at the Libyan Embassy in Switzerland.
Al Koni is proficient in eight languages, including Tamasheq, Arabic, Russian, English, Polish, German, Spanish, and Latin.
The prolific Libyan writer has authored 81 books in various fields, and has been translated into more than 40 languages. He was selected by the French Lire Magazine as one of the top 50 contemporary world novelists, and received wide acclaim from cultural, critical, academic, and official circles around the globe. Al-Koni has received numerous regional and international awards, including the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity in 2008.
