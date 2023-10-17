Israel-Hamas tensions hit world's biggest book fair as high-profile literary icons condemn pro-Israeli stance

Organisers of the book fair reorganised the schedule, pledging Israeli voices would feature prominently

By AFP Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 9:27 AM

The Israel-Hamas war is set to overshadow the Frankfurt Book Fair this week after the postponement of a Palestinian author's award ceremony sparked condemnation from top writers and the withdrawal of several Arab groups.

The world's biggest publishing trade event begins Wednesday just over a week since Hamas launched the deadliest attack in Israel's history, prompting Israel to respond with a relentless bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip.

Organisers swiftly denounced the Palestinian militants' "barbaric" assault and rushed to reorganise the schedule, pledging Israeli voices would feature prominently.

The fair "stands with complete solidarity on the side of Israel," director Juergen Boos said in a statement.

But the run-up to the five-day event has been overshadowed by a furious backlash after an award ceremony for Palestinian author Adania Shibli was postponed.

She was due to receive the LiBeraturpreis, a German award, for her book "A Minor Detail", based on the real events of a 1949 rape and murder by Israeli soldiers.

It is organised by Litprom, which gives out the honour each year at the fair, but the group said they had decided not to go ahead with the ceremony "due to the war started by Hamas".

It said in a statement that it was looking for a "suitable format and setting for the event at a later point," while insisting that: "Awarding the prize to Adania Shibli was never in question".

However in an open letter released Monday, over 600 signatories including high-profile authors, publishers and literary agents, condemned the move.

Postponing the award amounted to "closing out the space for a Palestinian voice", said the letter, whose signatories included Abdulrazak Gurnah and Olga Tokarczuk, both winners of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

"The Frankfurt Book Fair has a responsibility, as a major international book fair, to be creating spaces for Palestinian writers to share their thoughts, feelings, reflections on literature through these terrible, cruel times, not shutting them down," it added.

Other writers who signed included Pankaj Mishra, William Dalrymple, Colm Toibin and Naomi Klein.

The Frankfurt Book Fair, in its 75th edition this year, runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

