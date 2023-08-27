Sharjah Ruler's initiatives acclaimed as a bridge between cultures, religions across global borders

The 'Rimini Meeting' provides an opportunity to foster vibrant friendships between Arab and other cultures worldwide

By Web Desk Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 7:32 PM

Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) recently represented the emirate at ‘Rimini Meeting’ — one of the largest events in Europe and the Western world, which was attended by over 1,000 participants from countries worldwide in Rimini, Italy.

Hosted with the aim of uniting individuals from various religions and cultures in friendship, camaraderie, and peace, several prominent figures praised the cultural and humanitarian vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting for 'Friendship amongst Peoples' saw the appreciation of his contributions to the emirate's community.

The Sharjah Ruler’s vision dedicated to building bridges of dialogue between people and civilisations was highlighted, complemented by his initiatives and contributions to education, international cooperation and sustainable development.

A panel discussion titled 'Friendship among Cultures' was hosted. Moderated by Dr. Wael Farouq, Professor of Arabic Language and Literature at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, the discussion was led by eminent speakers.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Bernhard Scholz, President of the Foundation Meeting for Friendship Amongst Peoples ETS; Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy; and Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi, Undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education and Professor of Economics Law at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore were the panel members.

In his speech, Al Ameri affirmed Sharjah's commitment to dialogue and understanding peoples different cultures. He pointed out that the commitment extends beyond introducing the West to Emirati culture and heritage; it also seeks to introduce the Arab world to Western culture and its diversity.

“Learning about diverse cultures eradicates fear and ignorance, opening doors to understanding, acceptance and peace. It allows us to look at a nation through lenses of their literature, art and customs, not just see them as a reflection of the material goods or services they offer. Historically, cultural relationships have played a formative role in bridging ideas and experiences, and transferring knowledge, much like trade that has served as a powerful inspiration for cultural exchange," he added.

Al Ameri expressed his pride in SBA's role in promoting friendship and communication with cultures worldwide by offering powerful platforms like the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which allows visitors to take home not just newfound friendships and connections with the UAE and the Arab world, but with several other nations and cities around the world.

An unforgettable initiative

Following the session, a teacher at the 'Victoria Maghessian' School in Armenia, extended heartfelt gratitude to Sharjah's Ruler for his pivotal role in issuing a directive that led to the restoration of the school.

This educator also praised the remarkable manner in which the emirate of Sharjah, under the guidance of it's Ruler, is actively advancing the mission to safeguard and uphold global heritage. Moreover, the teacher expressed sincere gratitude towards the Ruler for his unwavering support towards the revitalization of the venerable Haghartsin Monastery and the essential repairs carried out on the connecting road, which facilitated her own pilgrimage to the monastery for prayer.

The teacher emphasised the human and cultural bond that has blossomed between Sharjah and Armenia, a testament to the enduring spirit of tolerance, goodwill and collaboration amongst individuals.

The event provides an opportunity to foster vibrant friendships between Arab culture and other cultures worldwide. It also highlights the role of institutions that strengthen and advance communication and understanding among peoples and civilisations.

ALSO READ: