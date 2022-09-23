UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day

President, VP send messages of congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Wam

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 9:19 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 9:33 PM

UAE leaders have extended their best wishes and congratulations to Saudi Arabia, and its citizens as the Kingdom marks its 92nd National Day.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, have sent messages of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 92nd National Day.

The UAE leaders also dispatched similar messages to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has sent a message of congratulations to the wife of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 92nd National Day.

Sheikha Fatima also sent a similar message to the wife of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, Sara bint Mashhur bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In her message, Sheikha Fatima expressed her sincere greetings on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 92nd National Day and wished the Kingdom’s leadership, government and people further prosperity and progress.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also congratulated King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah also sent similar congratulatory messages.

Together Forever KSA-UAE celebrations

UAE celebrated Saudi Arabia’s National Day with large-scale official and popular celebrations under the theme, “Together Forever KSA-UAE,” underscoring the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

UAE’s major landmarks and many official and private entities decorated their headquarters with Saudi flags, and shopping malls have announced special events and activities.

The economic and commercial ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia represent a distinguished and wealthy cooperation model for building a better future.

The value of their non-oil trade exchange in the first half of 2022 totalled US$17.9 billion, compared with US$16.8 billion in the same period in 2021, while the growth of their non-oil trade exchange in the first half of this year was 6.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

ALSO READ: