Together Forever: UAE to celebrate Saudi National Day on September 23

Emirates International School pupil to perform a mix of monologue and drums at Edinburgh Fringe Festival
The UAE is all set to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day with host events that will reflect the close ties between both countries.
Organised and presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and taking place under the theme 'Together Forever KSA-UAE', the celebrations will feature spectacular concerts and shows, firework displays, retail promotions, fun-filled activities as well as some tempting hotel deals.
Major landmarks around the country have already started decorating their headquarters with Saudi flag. The special events and activities will run from September 23 to 26.
The close ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are a distinguished model, with their mutual history showcasing many examples of overall cooperation throughout areas like politics, diplomacy, the economy and culture.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia share the same vision and stance on various topics, such as regional and Arab issues of mutual concern, thanks to their shared principles that support regional and international security and peace.
The leadership of both nations have shown their keenness to celebrate national occasions in their respective countries.
ALSO READ:
Emirates International School pupil to perform a mix of monologue and drums at Edinburgh Fringe Festival
Emirate will host 11 business, commercial, and cultural events that will draw huge turnout
Space operations event to bring together scientists, engineers and leaders in the industry
Shoppers can enter Shop and Win raffle promotion by spending Dh100 at DSS participating malls
Offers on supermarket items, fashion, home and outdoor furnishings, perfumes and cosmetics and electronics
E-commerce giants Amazon and Noon offer mega deals on fashion, beauty, electronics, home, and other items
The four-day event ends on July 24
The event also features folklore market, theatre and other activities