Together Forever: UAE to celebrate Saudi National Day on September 23

Concerts, fireworks, retail offers and family festivities to run until September 26 to mark the occasion

By Wam Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 9:07 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 9:19 PM

The UAE is all set to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day with host events that will reflect the close ties between both countries.

Organised and presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and taking place under the theme 'Together Forever KSA-UAE', the celebrations will feature spectacular concerts and shows, firework displays, retail promotions, fun-filled activities as well as some tempting hotel deals.

Major landmarks around the country have already started decorating their headquarters with Saudi flag. The special events and activities will run from September 23 to 26.

The close ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are a distinguished model, with their mutual history showcasing many examples of overall cooperation throughout areas like politics, diplomacy, the economy and culture.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia share the same vision and stance on various topics, such as regional and Arab issues of mutual concern, thanks to their shared principles that support regional and international security and peace.

The leadership of both nations have shown their keenness to celebrate national occasions in their respective countries.

Celebrations in Dubai

Iconic locations including Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, Dubai Frame and Museum of the Future will be lit up in green.

Arab music stars Assala Nasri, Fouad Abdelwahed and Aseel Hameem will get together for a concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 24. Tickets are available online at dubai.platinumlist.net, with prices starting from Dh195.

Take the little ones to a show at the Dubai Dolphinarium, where Saudi citizens can get 25 per cent off VIP tickets, or take them to Dubai Parks & Resorts where offers include free entry for one child with every paying adult for Saudi visitors to Motiongate and Bollywood Parks.

Fitness fans can mark the occasion with a sprint under the stars at the Saudi National Day Run on 23 September, and families can head to Aventura Parks for its single circuit experience of tree surfing and zip-lining.

Catch the IMAGINE fountain show at Dubai Festival City Mall and finish this special day with spectacular fireworks at The Beach and Bluewaters at 8.30pm.

Malls in the emirate will feature traditional dance performances by Al-Harbia Band and Al Ayyala Band.

Top brands throughout Dubai are offering up to 75 per cent off across fashion and clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, beauty and perfumes, optics, home and outdoor furnishings, electronics, pharmacies, as well as department stores and hypermarkets.

Exclusive Stay 7, Pay 5 deals are being offered by Dubai's premier hotels and resorts, including Caesars Palace Dubai, Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort and Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai.

Also take advantage of exclusive offers for a family staycation at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection when visiting www.lapitahotel.com.

ALSO READ: