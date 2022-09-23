UAE: Free entry to popular attraction announced for Saudi National Day

By Wam Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 11:34 AM Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 11:47 AM

Entry to Al Ain Zoo will be free today and tomorrow (September 23 and 24), as the attraction joins the UAE in celebrating Saudi National Day.

The zoo is also offering a 50 per cent discount on Al Ain Safari trips.

Visitors will get the chance to enjoy various tours and experiences, including close encounters to feed animals.

They can also explore the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, an architectural marvel that honours the Founding Father, and take the safari trips to see different animals up close.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, director-general of the Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said the celebrations lined up for the occasion mark the strong relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"The offers and various events that Al Ain Zoo provides to visitors on this joyous occasion represent a gift to a significant segment of the zoo's audience, both our visitors and followers online. We want all our visitors to enjoy the experiences we provide at this special event and invite everyone to have the best of times with us at Al Ain Zoo."

