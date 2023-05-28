UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

Sheikh Mohamed took to Twitter to congratulate Erdoğan

By Wam Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 11:52 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election as President of the Republic of Türkiye.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Erdoğan.

The UAE President took to Twitter to congratulae the re-elected President of Turkey: "Congratulations to xx on his re-election as President of Türkiye. We look forward to working together to further enhance the strategic partnership between our two countries, and we wish ongoing progress and prosperity for Türkiye and its people."

