Turkey election: Erdogan winning 52.3% of vote with 96% of ballots counted, state media says

Kemal Kilicdaroglu has 47.7 percent, the Anadolu state news agency reported

Photo: AP

By AFP

Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 8:52 PM

Last updated: Sun 28 May 2023, 8:56 PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday led his secular rival with almost all votes counted in Turkey's historic runoff, putting him on course to extend his two decades in power to 2028.

With 96 percent of the ballots counted, Erdogan had won 52.3 percent of the vote to Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 47.7 percent, the Anadolu state news agency reported.

