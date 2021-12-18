UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

The Dubai Ruler and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also posted congratulatory messages on social media

By Wam Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 1:53 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the Emir of Qatar, on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also posted congratulatory messages on their social media.

Sheikh Mohammed wrote: "We congratulate our people in Qatar, the leadership and people, on their glorious national day."

نبارك لأهلنا في قطر قيادة وشعباً يومهم الوطني المجيد .. ونسأل الله أن يديم عليهم الأمن والأمان والاستقرار والازدهار … تجمعنا مظلة مجلس التعاون .. وتجمعنا الأخوة والنسب… وتجمعنا تطلعات شعوبنا لمستقبل أجمل وأفضل للجميع بإذن الله. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 18, 2021

"Congratulations to our brothers and sisters in Qatar on the country’s 50th National Day. We wish Qatar and its people continued prosperity and success under the leadership of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote.