UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

Parts of the emirate have been transformed into stunning gardens
UAE1 day ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on his country’s National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the Emir of Qatar, on the occasion.
Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also posted congratulatory messages on their social media.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohammed wrote: "We congratulate our people in Qatar, the leadership and people, on their glorious national day."
"Congratulations to our brothers and sisters in Qatar on the country’s 50th National Day. We wish Qatar and its people continued prosperity and success under the leadership of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote.
Parts of the emirate have been transformed into stunning gardens
UAE1 day ago
Three expats, who won Dh100,000 each in the latest raffle draw, said they will use the money to help their families
UAE1 day ago
Rafael Mariano Grossi also commended the UAE's efforts to combat climate change
UAE1 day ago
Scanners were first used in June to detect possible cases at shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land and air entry points
UAE2 days ago
Proposed scheme to ensure life-long coverage for each individual along with their spouses
UAE2 days ago
The collaboration will also support the development of the main instruments aboard the Rashid Rover
UAE2 days ago
Organisers to check the temperature of attendees and regulate entry
UAE2 days ago
The global data website Statista expects the UAE to attract more than 31 million tourists annually by 2025
UAE2 days ago