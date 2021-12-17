UAE to celebrate Qatar National Day on Dec 18

Under the theme 'UAE-Qatar: Many Happy Returns', celebrations will be held across the country and at Expo 2020 Dubai.

By WAM Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 3:39 PM

Reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal relations under the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) umbrella, the UAE will celebrate the National Day of Qatar on Saturday (December 18).

The celebrations, which will be under the theme 'UAE-Qatar: Many Happy Returns', will witness several events, including illuminating the country’s iconic buildings with the colours of the Qatari flag, as well as a special entry stamp and a special reception to Qatari nationals arriving in the UAE’s airports.

Special celebrations will also be held at Expo 2020 Dubai and the Global Village, along with greetings from the UAE Government and people published in Qatari newspapers.

Trade in 2021

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Qatar accounted for Dh4.7 billion during the first eight months of 2021.

Qatar's exceptional participation at Expo 2020 Dubai manifests the depth of brotherly ties between the two countries. The Qatari Pavilion at the international exposition highlights the very diverse economy, from arts to medicine to tourism and offers excellent investment opportunities.

The Qatari Pavilion in the Opportunity District stretches to over 920 square metres, including a 620-square metre of built-up area.