Video: Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Qatar on first official visit

The Crown Prince and the Emir of Qatar presided over the sixth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council.

SPA

By Reuters Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 7:10 AM

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived in Doha on Wednesday on his first visit.

Prince Mohammed was received on arrival by Qatar Emir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al Thani and the two leaders held meetings on Wednesday evening, Saudi state media reported.

Qatar is the third stop on a tour of Gulf Arab states by Mohammed bin Salman ahead of a Gulf summit later this month.

The Emir of Qatar welcomed the Crown Prince on his Qatar visit, while the Crown Prince expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Emir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, SPA reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, as well as the latest developments in regional and international events and the efforts made in their regard.

Wednesday's visit was the Saudi prince's first official trip to Qatar since he was named crown prince in 2017.

The Saudi prince's tour had already stopped in Oman and the the UAE where he visited Expo 2020 in Dubai earlier on Wednesday before taking the short flight to Doha. He is still expected to travel to Bahrain and Kuwait.