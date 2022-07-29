UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on occasion of Hijri New Year

President wishes them good health and happiness, VP sends similar greetings

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to kings, presidents and emirs of the Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1444.

The UAE President wished them good health and happiness, further progress and prosperity for their peoples and dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the occasion.

Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic new year (1444H). Its corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar will be Saturday, July 30.