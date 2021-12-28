UAE's permanent representative to UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh appointed minister

Sheikh Khalifa issues a Federal Decree granting Nusseibeh rank of minister

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a Federal Decree granting Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, the rank of minister.

Nusseibeh is the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations and holds the position of Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.