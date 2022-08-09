UAE jobs: Emirates announces new scholarships, career opportunities for high school graduates

The programme supports students who wish to join the aviation, travel services industry

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 2:06 PM

The Emirates Group has announced new opportunities for students to build careers within the aviation and travel services industry, through a selection of curated scholarship programmes.

The programme provides support to young Emiratis who join higher education institutions. They will also be offered a start in their careers at one of Emirates Group's business units after they graduate.

This part of the Group's commitment to the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy. It aims to help young Emirati talent on their career journeys. The Group has also said that it will invest in more such programmes in the future.

The scholarship programmes include opportunities to major in the following fields:

1. Aviation Management

2. Information Technology

3. Artificial Intelligence

4. Logistics and Supply Chain

5. Finance

6. Cadet Pilot

7. Aircraft Maintenance Engineering

Emirati high school graduates who meet the criteria can apply on the Emirates Group Careers website.

