Jobs in Dubai: Emirates to hold recruitment roadshows in UK

Prospective candidates are not required to register

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 2:00 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 10:38 PM

Emirates airline will hold pilot recruitment roadshows in the United Kingdom this week as it looks to expand its workforce amidst a fast recovery in the aviation sector.

Dubai’s flagship carrier will host three roadshows across different locations in the European country.

The first roadshow will be held on August 11, at Double Tree by Hilton at Manchester Airport. While second and third roadshows will be organised on August 12 and 13 at Hilton Garden Inn, Luton North Airport and Crowne Plaza, Gatwick Airport, Crawley.

The airline said prospective candidates are not required to register but they can simply join an information session at 10am or 1pm at one of the locations given above.

To quality, the candidates should have experience on multi-engine and multi-crew aircraft with a minimum of 2,000 hours on MTOW as well as English language fluency to ICAO English level 4 or above.

A valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted class one medical certificate issued by the same authority is also required.

According to Boeing's 2022 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) report released in July, 53,000 pilots, 50,000 maintenance technicians and 99,000 cabin crew members will be required in the Middle East region to support the commercial fleet in the next two decades. It predicted demand for 602,000 pilots, 610,000 maintenance technicians and 899,000 cabin crew members worldwide.

Emirates pay and benefits – A380 & B777

Emirates Passenger - A380 & B777

>> Basic salary + flying pay per month: Dh30,826 (approx. $8,393) based on avg. 85 hrs / month

>> Accommodation Options per month: (A). Company provided accommodation (subject to availability) or (B). Accommodation Allowance of Dh15,500 (approx. $4,220). Available for local recruits currently in privately purchased or rental accommodation or employees who purchase property in Dubai

>> Education Allowance (Dubai based or overseas education): Primary school: Up to Dh42,750. The company reimburses up to Dh21,375, then 90% of the balance per academic year. Secondary school: Up to Dh65,250. The company reimburses up to Dh32,625 then 90% of the balance per academic year. Provided for families with up to 3 children aged 4-19 (all numbers are per year / per child and are subject to benefits policy)

>> Productivity pay: Dh515 (approx. $140) for each block hour above monthly target

>> Annual Leave: 42 calendar days

>> Additional Benefits: Provident Fund or End of Service Benefits, pick up and drop off to and from duty (from your home in Dubai to the airport),Platinum discount card (significant discounts across leisure, retail and service providers), eligibility for an annual profit share, company uniform & dry cleaning in Dubai.

>> Additional coverage: Life and accident insurance,medical and dental coverage,loss of licence insurance.

>> Confirmed Annual Leave Ticket: Provided to you and your dependents. Economy class upgradable to Business class

>> Staff Travel: Economy / Business class eligibility

