UAE jobs: 5 things companies must consider about employment contracts

Ministry says companies should inform the employees about their rights and duties as stated in the job contract

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 8:09 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has alerted companies of five main commitments they must consider regarding their employees’ job contracts.

In a tweet shared on Friday, the ministry said companies should only use the approved contract form that matches the job offer. Companies can also add additional benefits for employees even if they are not mentioned in the job offer.

However, additional annexes can be added to the contract in a manner as far as they do not contradict the Labour Law, its executive regulations and ministerial decisions.

Companies should save a copy of the employee’s contract and job offer for not less than two years since the end of the contractual relationship.

They should also inform the employees about their rights and duties as stated in the job contract, the ministry said.

The job market in the UAE has seen several changes last year, with the ministry making amendments to the rules. The changes are aimed at regulating the local labour market to make it more competitive, allowing residents to take up part-time work in addition to their main jobs. The new rules also allow teenagers above 15 to opt for part-time jobs or internships in private companies after obtaining a permit from the ministry.

Last year, the ministry asked private sector companies to rectify unlimited-term employment contracts of their employees to fixed-term ones. The ministry moved the deadline to comply with the law from February 2023 to January 2024 to provide enough time for companies to change their contracts.