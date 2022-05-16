UAE: Iran's Foreign Minister to visit, congratulate new President

Sustainable development is the focus; a major drop in carbon emissions could make the UAE a hub of the green economy
Iran’s foreign minister is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, welcoming the election of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Gulf state’s President last week.
“Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is planning to travel to the UAE today,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.
