UAE: Iran's Foreign Minister to visit, congratulate new President

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected on Saturday

By Reuters Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 12:33 PM Last updated: Mon 16 May 2022, 12:52 PM

Iran’s foreign minister is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, welcoming the election of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Gulf state’s President last week.

“Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is planning to travel to the UAE today,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.

