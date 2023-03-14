UAE: Inspiring tales of workers who overcame hardships to become entrepreneurs

‘I Found Myself’ is a special programme that will showcase these inspirational success stories

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 5:07 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 5:20 PM

People looking to work overseas must choose a destination that offers a success-building investment climate like the UAE, and Dubai, which is increasingly emerging as the best place to work, live and invest.

This was highlighted by Major-General Obaid bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of Taqdeer Award.

He asserted this while speaking about the ‘I Found Myself’ series, a special programme that will showcase inspirational success stories of distinguished workers who overcame hardships and became entrepreneurs in the country.

The 15 episodes of the initiative’s second season that showcases the stories of people from different nationalities will be broadcast across Dubai Media Incorporated’s channels during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Suroor says, “The Dubai government has created an environment for everyone to succeed. The only thing is to work hard and believe that you can make it happen. From these success stories, one will understand that you need to believe in yourself first and when looking to work you have to select a destination that provides the environment and the opportunities to succeed. This happens in Dubai and this is what the government of Dubai does. The government of Dubai works hard to ensure that it provides an environment for everyone to happily live in Dubai. That’s where the success stories emerge from. All the heroes (that’s what we call them) work hard and they respect their work and the laws of the country. So, they are the real heroes. Therefore, we want everyone to see this success story.”

He said the initiative sheds light on inspirational success stories of workers who came to Dubai seeking employment opportunities to build a better future for themselves and their families. After years of work, these individuals managed to become businessmen, entrepreneurs and/or senior officials in the companies they worked for.

Life’s lessons in the narratives

Urging parents to make their children watch the inspiring stories that have life’s lessons hidden in the narrative, he adds, “During Ramadan every day, I bring my children to watch these stories because it’s a good lesson for them to see actual heroes in those stories.

“Labour communities in Dubai see a lot of initiatives and Taqdeer Award is one of them. We believe in focusing on the labour community. The law here ensures their rights are protected. That’s very important for us. We also have continuous awareness programmes for the labourers. These awareness programmes tell them about the government’s role, our culture in the UAE and how they can start their lives in Dubai smoothly. They may come from a country where the culture is different. But we have 200 nationalities living here in the UAE in harmony. So, awareness is paramount. My team is working hard to ensure that it’s streamed across different channels and platforms so that maximum number of people can watch it, especially labourers who come here to make a living,” he added.

Narrating a backstory that stuck to his mind during the selection of the episodes, Suroor opined how once a rich woman whose father had lost everything including their massive villa in their home country, had managed to buy back the same property gifting it to her parent years later, after she got the opportunity to come and work in the UAE.

Abdel Hadi Al-Sadi, CEO of BHM Capital, the exclusive sponsor of the second season of the ‘I Found Myself’ initiative, said, “We are glad to sponsor this initiative that reflects the importance of the distinguished investment climate provided by the UAE to enable the success of businesses and projects and pave the way for all those aspiring to build a better future.”

“The UAE is at the forefront of the best countries in the world in terms of various competitiveness economic indicators. Hence, it is not surprising that the ‘I Found Myself’ initiative forms a new page in the book of national economy successes, and the flexibility of this economy in creating ideal labour laws and mechanisms that enable the success of projects and provide success opportunities for distinguished workers. This is what the episodes of ‘I Found Myself’ will illustrate in the Holy Month of Ramadan,” he added.

Abdulwahed Juma, CEO of Commercial & Partnerships, Dubai Media Incorporated opines, “we believe in supporting national initiatives, especially those related to human rights files and supporting all files related to them, as the partnership constitutes a qualitative addition to enhancing the quality of life and work in Dubai.”

ALSO READ: