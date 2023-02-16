UAE, India entities sign pact for cooperation in emergency medical, chopper services

Move follows an MoU inked between Abu Dhabi-based RPM and HAL, an indian aerospace and defence company

UAE’s Response Plus Holding (RPM) and India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will explore new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of emergency medical services. — Supplied Photo

UAE’s Response Plus Holding (RPM) and India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will explore new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of emergency medical services, medical evacuation, helicopter emergency medical services and other mutually-beneficial fields in the region and India.

The new partnership comes as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between Abu Dhabi-based RPM, a leading healthcare provider of emergency medical services, remote healthcare services and occupational health solutions, and HAL, Bengaluru-headquartered aerospace and defence company.

The pact was signed during Aero India 2023 – the biennial airshow and aviation exhibition organised by the Department of Defence Production at the Indian Ministry of Defence, in Bengaluru.

Talking about the milestone pact, RPM chief executive officer Major Tom Louis noted that HAL has been associated with the growth of the aeronautical industry in India for the last eight decades.

“This MoU would mutually help us to explore opportunities nationally as well as internationally to provide the much needed helicopter emergency medical services and fixed wing emergency medical services,” Louis said.

RPM has presence in the UAE, India, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and other GCC countries. The company’s key objective is to provide medical support for the oil and gas sector – both onshore and offshore, chemical industries, major construction sites, site clinic and ambulance services for educational institutions, labour camps and shopping malls.

“RPM’s expertise in the oil and gas sector in the GCC region, both onshore and offshore, with a focus on the medical operations of facilities and emergency ambulance services, allows us to move ahead confidently with this collaboration, knowing we have the experience, know-how and technical and human capabilities to cater to the needs of HAL,” Louis said.

“One of our major areas of strength is medical emergency preparedness where critical operation is collaborated with our own operation control centre team. We can make a real difference in this field with this collaboration,” Louis added.

The five-day Aero India 2023, held this year under the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’, concludes on Friday.