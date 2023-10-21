UAE: Impoundment of abandoned cars goes smart in RAK; insurance to be provided to vehicles

Over Dh4 million in cash prizes as well as electronics and auto services can be won
A new smart system will be managing procedures for abandoned cars that had been impounded in Ras Al Khaimah, the police said on Saturday,
Emirates Parkings will now be in charge of operating Ras Al Khaimah's vehicle impoundment yard under its new partnership with RAK Police General Headquarters and General Resources Authority.
The parking solutions provider developed a special system that streamlines impoundment procedures for government entities and customers. It includes smart technologies for the yards, and an AI-powered data collection system. Data shall be used to improve service efficiency, logistics, and customer experience.
An integrated security system —which includes surveillance cameras — will be in place. Additionally, insurance service is provided for impounded vehicles, safeguarding them from fire and theft incidents.
Maj-Gen Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said: “Our collaboration aims to cultivate an outstanding partnership focused on managing and improving the transport of abandoned or violating vehicles in the emirate. Such efforts not only serve the community's best interests but also contribute to enhancing the emirate's image.”
Maysoon Mohammed Al Dhahab highlighted that this agreement comes in line with the authority's objectives of bolstering the private sector in the emirate. “We are committed to playing a crucial role in effectively driving economic growth in the emirate."
