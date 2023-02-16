UAE: Hospital near busy highway gets new ER department to deal with accident, emergency cases

It is also conveniently located near areas housing several business establishments, shops and residential apartments

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 1:57 PM

Local authorities have inaugurated a modernised emergency department at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi’s industrial area of Mussafah.

Operating 24X7, Ahalia Hospital’s 10-bed emergency department with 17 doctors was opened by officials from Mussafah Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and Emirates Red Crescent.

“This hospital is one of the best in the area and consistently prioritises and ensures the health and safety of all community members. I am sure the emergency department will provide excellent care,” said Hameed Al Marzouqi from Mussafah Municipality.

A state-of-the-art ambulance of the Civil Defense Authority will be stationed outside the hospital. Sultan Al Shamsi from the Civil Defense Authority noted that the strategic location of the hospital being near the highway is a crucial factor.

“Accidents are regularly reported on this highway, and now the emergency department will be able to offer immediate treatment for such cases,” Al Shamsi said while referring to the hospital being near the busy Al Rawdah Road – a major entry point into Mussafah.

The hospital is also close to the Worker’s Village, and areas housing several business establishments, shops and residential apartments.

Lieutenant Colonel Sultan Al Hadir, Abu Dhabi Police, Musaffah, pointed out the emergency department will be able to serve residents, including blue-collar workers in the industrial area.

“We receive a lot of emergency calls from this area following accidents. We are happy that such a service has been started at the hospital,” Al Hadir pointed out.

Dr Khawaja Ahsan Manzoor, head of the department, emergency, noted the ER features modern equipment to provide high-quality medical care.

“The ER is a 10-bed department with two consultants, three specialists and 12 general practitioners. We have an excellent skill mix and a wide range of experience. The team ensures compassionate, safe and timely medical care to all patients,” Dr Manzoor noted.

The department has experienced emergency specialists like Dr Amro Kandil and Dr Basil Mahmoud Ibrahim Jaber. It comprises emergency triaging, ER critical care unit, observation unit, operation theatre, plaster and isolation rooms, etc.

The ER team is equipped with major sub-specialties, including surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, cardiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, surgical gastroenterology, urology, general paediatrics and neonatology, nephrology, gynaecology, general medicine etc.

“All specialties are provided with state-of-the-art equipment and skilled professionals. The hospital has a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) cardiac catheterisation lab. Our lab provides modern investigations at any time of the day, and the radiology department is equipped with X-Ray, CT scan, MRI and other radiology services,” Dr Sudheer Madathiparambil, specialist paediatrician, said.

“We are now ready to receive the ambulance of the Civil Defense Authority, which has already started functioning,” Dr Madathiparambil added.

The hospital is well-connected to the Western Region. Faisal Al Amri from Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Municipality, and Ezwa Alkhudari from the Emirates Red Crescent were part of the opening ceremony.

Local officials also launched a round-the-clock helpline number 0569964455. Additionally, paramedical and medical care can be reached by calling 028119119 (extension 123/131).

ALSO READ: