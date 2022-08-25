UAE: High school toppers visit Barakah nuclear energy plant

A ceremony was held at the facility for the students

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 3:37 PM

A recognition ceremony was hosted at the Barakah nuclear energy plant for top performing students from the 11th and 12th grades in the Al Dhafra region.

The event was organised by Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and forms part of ENEC’s commitment to providing talented UAE youth with the skills, expertise and experience necessary to become the future leaders of the nation’s growing nuclear energy sector.

The ceremony included an educational tour, held as part of ENEC’s student outreach program, giving students the opportunity to visit the Barakah Plant – the first multi-unit operational nuclear plant in the Arab world.

The students had the opportunity to witness first-hand how this UAE mega-project is generating clean electricity 24/7 tackling climate change today by decarbonising the nation’s power sector on the way to Net Zero 2050.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, attended the ceremony along with ENEC and Nawah employees, offering students practical advice and guidance that will help them with their future careers.

During the visit, the students were shown the Simulator Training Centre (STC), and met senior reactor operators (SROs) and reactor operators (ROs) who explained to them how the Barakah Plant works and generates thousands of megawatts of clean electricity every day.

The zero carbon emissions, 24/7, clean electricity generated at Barakah is sustainably powering homes, business and high-tech industries across the UAE. The plant is also the catalyst for driving innovation and R&D in areas like clean hydrogen and SMR development.

Al Hammadi said: “We are pleased to welcome top-performing students to the Barakah Plant as we ensure youth continue to have a future role in the UAE’s rapid transition to Net Zero. Our outreach programme has inspired and trained thousands of Emiratis, providing them with knowledge and skills to become clean electricity leaders and climate change champions."

“The Emirati-led teams operating and maintaining the Barakah Plant are the result of our long-term investment and commitment to develop the best and brightest science, technology, engineering and mathematics students in the UAE. These talented youth from Al Dhafra have witnessed first-hand the diverse opportunities available at Barakah, with experts working here from 50 different nationalities. The Plant requires people with advanced capabilities, skills and expertise to deliver clean electricity and we will continue to provide youth with the education and training needed to play a future role in the UAE’s growing nuclear energy industry,” added Al Hammadi.

