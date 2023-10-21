UAE helps Gaza: Sheikha Jawaher orders release of Dh30-million aid to Palestinians

'Every form of assistance – no matter how modest or substantial – holds the power to transform lives,' she says

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 4:11 PM

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) to provide an urgent aid of Dh30 million to Palestinians in war-torn Gaza.

In a statement on Saturday, the chairperson of the Sharjah-based humanitarian organisation and UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees) eminent advocate, underscored: “Providing support and assistance to our Palestinian brethren is an enduring, time-honoured principle proudly upheld by the UAE and Sharjah.”

She added: “The humanitarian support and advocacy for the Palestinian people were at the very heart of TBHF’s founding, which began with the 2009 'Salam Ya Seghar' campaign, which created one of the organisation's main programmes, the Palestine Fund.”

Sheikha Jawaher also emphasised “the trying times being experienced by the Palestinian people cannot be prolonged.”

She added that "every form of assistance – no matter how modest or substantial – holds the power to transform lives. She called on individuals and institutions in the country, regardless of citizenship or residency status, to contribute to providing vital necessities to the Palestinian people in Gaza by visiting https://tbhf.ae/gaza/.

