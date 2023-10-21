UAE

UAE President arrives in Egypt for Cairo Peace Summit on Gaza conflict

Egypt is hosting the international conference to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

Screengrab: Al Qahera News Live Feed
Screengrab: Al Qahera News Live Feed

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM

Last updated: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 1:01 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Egypt on Saturday — joining leaders from around the world for the Cairo Peace Summit.

A live feed of the event shows Sheikh Mohamed at the site, speaking to other leaders.

Egypt is hosting the international conference to discuss the escalating war between Israel and the Hamas group in Gaza.

The summit is taking place soon after Egypt's Rafah crossing opened, allowing humanitarian aid convoy to reach Gaza Strip.

Among those who are expected to attend the summit are:

  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
  • Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
  • Jordanian King Abdullah
  • Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa
  • Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
  • Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah
  • Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
  • Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
  • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
  • Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides
  • South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
  • French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna
  • Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa
  • British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly
  • Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide
  • Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov
  • China's envoy for Middle East issues Zhai Jun
  • United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
  • European Council President Charles Michel
  • European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

(With inputs from Reuters)

