UAE President arrives in Egypt for Cairo Peace Summit on Gaza conflict

Egypt is hosting the international conference to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

By Web Desk Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 1:01 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Egypt on Saturday — joining leaders from around the world for the Cairo Peace Summit.

A live feed of the event shows Sheikh Mohamed at the site, speaking to other leaders.

Egypt is hosting the international conference to discuss the escalating war between Israel and the Hamas group in Gaza.

The summit is taking place soon after Egypt's Rafah crossing opened, allowing humanitarian aid convoy to reach Gaza Strip.

Among those who are expected to attend the summit are:

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Jordanian King Abdullah

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov

China's envoy for Middle East issues Zhai Jun

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

European Council President Charles Michel

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

(With inputs from Reuters)

