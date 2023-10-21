UAE President arrives in Egypt for Cairo Peace Summit on Gaza conflict

The US President would also meet with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Egypt on Saturday — joining leaders from around the world for the Cairo Peace Summit.
A live feed of the event shows Sheikh Mohamed at the site, speaking to other leaders.
Egypt is hosting the international conference to discuss the escalating war between Israel and the Hamas group in Gaza.
The summit is taking place soon after Egypt's Rafah crossing opened, allowing humanitarian aid convoy to reach Gaza Strip.
Among those who are expected to attend the summit are:
