UAE: Health ministry to issue birth certificates via WhatsApp

UAE residents can soon get birth certificates of their newborns issued via WhatsApp, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has said.
According to the MoHAP, the WhatsApp service uses artificial intelligence to respond to customer enquiries through a virtual assistant. Thanks to the service, customers will be able to receive birth certificates without the need to visit a MoHAP customer service centre.
The ministry posted a video on Instagram, highlighting how the service works. “Our smart services are a click away, and will soon be available via WhatsApp,” it said.
The ministry highlighted the service as part of its celebration of the UAE Innovation Month.
The service is end-to-end encrypted within an authenticated WhatsApp account, ensuring the “highest levels of security and reliability”.
Samir Al Khoury, director of the IT Department, MoHAP, said: “The interactive WhatsApp chat will also help respond to customers’ enquiries and questions about services while employing artificial intelligence.”
Abdullah Ahli, acting assistant undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said: “The ministry is making every effort to keep pace with the latest technological developments, adopt the latest artificial intelligence techniques, and employ smart predictive techniques to analyse data and digitise government work.”
