UAE: Father of 6-year-old girl rescued from well thanks officials for quick response

The civil defence team rescued the girl in under 10 minutes

Photo: @moiuae/Twitter

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 10:57 AM

The father of a six-year-old girl who was recently rescued after she fell into a 15-metre-deep well has thanked officials for their quick response, which saved the girl's life.

Yaqoub bin Abdullah Al-Shehhi, whose daughter fell into a well in the Wasit area of Dibba Al Fujairah, said the accident happened during a family visit. His daughter, who was playing in the yard with her brother, was jumping on a piece of iron that covered the well. But the piece moved and she fell inside.

"In the meantime, I heard the calls of her little brother, who was crying and asking with great fear to save his sister who fell into the well," Al-Shehhi said.

Al-Shehhi quickly contacted the Civil Defence in Dibba Al Fujairah, who responded and saved the girl in less than 10 minutes after receiving a report of the incident. She was then rushed to the hospital for a check-up.

Al-Shehhi said the visit of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, warmed his heart, as he had always wished to meet him.

"My daughter, praise be to God, is at home now after she has received adequate care and the necessary treatment from the hospital, and she is in good health," he said.

Sheikh Saif also visited the girl in the hospital and wished her a speedy recovery.

In a separate incident, a mother and her two-month-old baby were rescued after a fire broke out in their villa in Fujairah.

Sheikh Saif took to Twitter to congratulate the team that carried out the rescue mission in the Riffa area, as well as the team that rescued the six-year-old girl in Dibba.