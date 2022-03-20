UAE Government Media Office wins 16 creative awards at Dubai ceremony

The 100 Million Meals campaign and the Emirates Mars Mission project 'Hope Probe' also won media accolades

Twitter: (@DubaiLynx)

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 7:18 PM Last updated: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 7:23 PM

The UAE Government Media Office won 16 awards at the Dubai Lynx International Creative Awards 2022, after being nominated in 32 categories.

The awards and nominations are a recognition of the creativity and innovation demonstrated during six major media campaigns that the Office developed to promote some of the landmark projects and initiatives launched in the past 12 months.

These included the 100 Million Meals campaign, the largest of-its-kind initiative to support communities in need across 47 countries; the Emirates Mars Mission project 'Hope Probe', which successfully orbited Mars; and the World's Coolest Winter campaign, which sought to showcase the exceptional tourism attractions in the UAE, as well as the human values ​​associated with the Emirati society, to local, regional and international markets.

The Dubai Lynx International Creative Awards 2022 recognise the best creative works in the Middle East and North Africa region in the field of media and communications.

At the celebration, held in Dubai Opera recently, the UAE Government Media Office secured two Grand Prix, four Gold, six Silver and four Bronze out a total of 32 individual nominations across all the categories.

The award's jury committees, which consisted of international experts and specialists in the creative industries, chose the winners after a comprehensive evaluation process that judged numerous criteria such as insight and idea; strategy and targeting; execution; and impact and results.

The 100 Million Meals campaign won three of the major Dubai Lynx International Creative Awards 2022, with one Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze.

The World's Coolest Winter campaign, in its second consecutive edition, won six of the Dubai Lynx awards, which included one Grand Prix, two Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Mars Mission project – Hope Probe campaign won seven awards, with one Grand Prix, one Gold, four Silver, and one Bronze.

ALSO READ:

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chair of the UAE Government Media Office, said, "The UAE Government Media Office is keen to promote national and international initiatives and projects launched from the country with comprehensive media campaigns that present facts, figures and live testimonies with attractive and interactive content. To do so, it is important to employ various creative tools in partnership with major creative institutions and talents, ensuring we deliver content that pique people's interests and establish a social movement."

She added, "Our media campaigns, which accompanied strategic projects such as the Emirates Mars Mission, the 100 Million Meals campaign, and the World's Coolest Winter, highlighted the principles on which the UAE was founded and the values ​​held by its diverse, tolerant society in solidarity with other peoples of the world. They also served to extend a helping hand and support urgent humanitarian issues."

For his part, Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of New Media and Visual Production at the UAE Government Media Office and member of the Grand Jury for the Middle East and Africa for the New York Advertising and Marketing Festivals "AME" Awards, confirmed that the GMO teams have devised new approaches to the design, production and implementation of media and digital campaigns that present national projects and initiatives from the UAE, ones that utilize world-class tools and deliver content suitable for traditional and new media platforms.

He added, "We were keen to support inspiring initiatives, such as the Warm Winter campaign that accompanied The World's Coolest Winter and tried to spread the warmth of giving to those suffering from extreme cold, refugees and displaced persons. We also introduced all the opportunities available in the UAE to creative, talented pioneers in the It's Possible campaign. In the #ArabsToMars campaign, which ran alongside the Mars Mission, we touched on the Arab public's ambition to once again make a significant contribution to human civilisation. In our Donation Plate campaign, we invited social media users to contribute by providing food support for the less fortunate."

The 32 nominations for the major Dubai Lynx International Creative Awards 2022 included three media campaigns run by the UAE Government Media Office for the 100 Million Meals campaign, the World's Coolest Winter campaign and the Emirates Mars Mission project – Hope Probe.

The campaign accompanying the 100 Million Meals initiative, the largest of its kind to feed the needy in 47 countries, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received seven nominations for the shortlist of the Donate with your Plate campaign for social media platforms. The campaign creatively and innovatively encouraged users to support to the less fortunate by photographing dishes and, via a QR code, donate a specific amount to provide meals to the needy.

The seven nominations included one for non-profit organisations, another for responsibility, a third for meaningful communication, two related to societal behavior and cultural outlook, and two related to the use of smart media.

The World's Coolest Winter campaign alone collected 11 nominations. The It's Possible campaign, which used short creative videos on language, the creative arts, innovation, art, international cuisine and sport, explored the opportunities available in the UAE for creators, talents and pioneers. It obtained five nominations for the categories of feature films and documentaries under than 30 minutes; audience involvement; film, series and radio talents; fiction and documentary series; as well as social goals and responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Warm Winter initiative, part of the World's Coolest Winter campaign, won four nominations for the four-day live broadcast in cooperation with influencer AboFlah that collected millions of dirhams to provide heating needs in refugee and displacement camps. The nominations included fundraising, live broadcasting, social media platforms, and non-profit organisations.

The short documentary film "A Winter Through My Eyes", which monitored the host centers of the World's Coolest Winter campaign, and followed a blind girl from Lebanon and her friends around the UAE for six days to enjoy the country's mild winter, won two nominations, the first for choosing the heroes, and the second for employing digital or social content.

The media campaign launched by the UAE Government Media Office in conjunction with the Emirates Mars Mission project – Hope Probe received a record 14 nominations, 13 of which were for the creative and innovative Double Moon initiative. This presented a simulation of Mars's moons, via two 100-metre cranes and a 40-meter screen, in the UAE sky and sought to inspire audiences to ask questions about the planet's environment.

The nominations for included three in the category of non-profit organisations, three in the large-scale use of media, two in the use of events category, and another in the categories of rapid marketing intervention, special design, immersive interactive experiences, technology and media abroad.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #ArabsToMars initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at an early stage of the first Arab Martian mission, won a nomination for comprehensive campaign. Its exceptional circulation recorded more than 2.7 billion engagements, while the same #ArabsToMars hashtag in English has been used by more than 512 million people around the world.

The Dubai Lynx International Creative Awards celebrate creative works in the fields of media, print advertising, outdoor advertising, interactive and integrated advertising, among others. The Dubai Lynx Awards honor creativity, innovators and creative institutions in the field of media and communication in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its annual celebration and periodic events constitute a meeting point for innovators in the creative communications sector in the region to present new ideas and gain inspiring experiences, celebrate creativity and innovation, and evaluate the response of the local, regional and international audience.