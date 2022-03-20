Abu Dhabi records increase in happiness, satisfaction rates: Survey

We all have a choice, even in this fast-paced era, to make time for the things we love.
The quality-of-life indicators recorded increased happiness and satisfaction rates in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the emirate's pioneering efforts to ensure the sustainability of community well-being, the Department of Community Development (DCD) has revealed.
Compared to the previous round, the third quality of life survey shows an increase of 7.8 percent in happiness rate, a 6.7 per cent in satisfaction rate and 16 per cent in work-life balance, said the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Twitter.
The results released on the International Happiness Day reflects the emirate’s pioneering efforts to ensure community well-being and provide a high-quality life.
Abu Dhabi was also ranked first in the Arab world in the Happiness and Comfort Index, part of the Global Happiness Report 2020.
The happiness index aims to analyse data more objectively by assessing the quality of life in comparison to countries around the world. The analysis includes data related to the individual’s overall health status, education, income, and social conditions. Overall life satisfaction is measured as part of the subjective well-being indicator by taking into account individual’s feelings regarding their life.
The effectiveness of various government sectors in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic has elevated happiness rates in the emirate, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s position as an ideal destination to live and work.
The DCD says it was keen on conducting periodic surveys and annual questionnaires, which aim at identifying what the community needs and aspires to promote its development and achieve the highest rates of satisfaction and happiness. These efforts are in line with the department's vision of providing a dignified life for all.
