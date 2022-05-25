UAE: Full list of new fees to issue work permits

Charges for residency holders or freelancers for two years also amended

By Web Desk Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 5:54 PM

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday announced new service fees to issue work permits.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, amend a few conditions of the Cabinet Resolution 21 of 2020 regarding service fees and administrative fines in MoHRE.

Here are the new fees to issue a work permit per the new decision.

Fees for issuing a work permit inside the country (for holders of valid residency)

— Issue a work permit for juveniles - Dh50

— Issue a temporary work permit - Dh50

— Issue a part-time work permit (for those who have a valid work permit from the ministry) - Dh50

— Issue a training permit - Dh50

— Issue a probationary work permit - Dh50

— Issue of work permit for residency holders - Dh50

— Issue a work permit for residency holders or freelancers for two years - Dh250

Fees for work permits from outside the country

Request for a work permit

— Category A - Dh50

— Category B - Dh50

— Category C - Dh50

Issue a work permit for two years

— E Category A - Dh250

— Category B - Dh1200

— Category C - Dh3450

Issue a work permit for a project

— Category A - Dh250

— Category B - Dh250

— Category C - Dh250

