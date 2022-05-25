UAE: Full list of new fees to issue work permits

Emirati author Maisoon Saqer picks up the Literature category award
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday announced new service fees to issue work permits.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, amend a few conditions of the Cabinet Resolution 21 of 2020 regarding service fees and administrative fines in MoHRE.
Here are the new fees to issue a work permit per the new decision.
Fees for issuing a work permit inside the country (for holders of valid residency)
— Issue a work permit for juveniles - Dh50
— Issue a temporary work permit - Dh50
— Issue a part-time work permit (for those who have a valid work permit from the ministry) - Dh50
— Issue a training permit - Dh50
— Issue a probationary work permit - Dh50
— Issue of work permit for residency holders - Dh50
— Issue a work permit for residency holders or freelancers for two years - Dh250
Request for a work permit
— Category A - Dh50
— Category B - Dh50
— Category C - Dh50
Issue a work permit for two years
— E Category A - Dh250
— Category B - Dh1200
— Category C - Dh3450
Issue a work permit for a project
— Category A - Dh250
— Category B - Dh250
— Category C - Dh250
