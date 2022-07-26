UAE: Free healthcare announced for victims of human trafficking, domestic violence

Daman signs MoU with Ewaa to further strengthen their partnership

Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 11:24 AM

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman has announced free full healthcare coverage to victims under the care of Ewaa. This comes as Daman signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care - Ewaa, an affiliate of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi.

Ewaa shelters victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse, and provides care, rehabilitation and vocational programmes.

Her Excellency Sarah Shuhail, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, said: “This MoU is the culmination of our longstanding partnership with Daman, which has driven a major impact on transforming beneficiaries form victims to empowered individuals in their communities. Over the past years, we have witnessed how Daman augments the Centre’s values, which helps us ensure that our beneficiaries have the best levels of empowerment and privacy.”

“The Centre’s strategic goals are based on establishing a network of complimentary services that includes local, federal, regional, and international partners to provide integrated and sustainable services that meet the highest levels of care and empowerment to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. Due to the nature of the Centre’s work and the cases it receives, the provision of healthcare —in which Daman plays a vital role —is a very important factor during a victim’s psychological and social rehabilitation process,” she added.

Hamad Al Mehyas, CEO of the National Health Insurance Company – Daman, said: “Signing this MoU reflects our efforts towards providing quality healthcare coverage at the highest standards for our members across the country. The agreement is in line with our commitment as a socially responsible company to support the national efforts to ensure healthcare accessibility for all.”

“We are proud with our relationship with Ewaa, which began in 2014, and the work we did together to support the most vulnerable in our society. As part of this partnership, we will continue supporting all victims in line with our shared objective to be a source of positive contribution to a cohesive society that embraces all its members,” he added.

