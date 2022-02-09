Abu Dhabi: New survey to identify causes of domestic violence

Survey aims to determine extent of the problem, understand root causes and come up with solutions and interventions.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 4:00 PM

Local authorities in Abu Dhabi are urging community members to participate in a new survey to identify the causes of domestic violence and patterns of abusive behaviour.

The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care (Ewa'a), has prepared a set of questions focusing on different types of domestic violence identified in the Family Protection Policy that was launched by the UAE Government in November 2019.

The outcome of the survey will be used to assess the levels of satisfaction over the services offered by relevant government institutions to enable victims to integrate into their families and society.

Individuals aged 18 years and above are urged to participate in the survey at nhttps://addcd.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eY7qkR0vvWa4fCC.

The survey aims to help the DCD to determine the extent of the problem, understand its root causes and come up with solutions and appropriate interventions.

Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, said the survey is in line with the department’s vision to develop a clear strategy to protect families from social challenges and enhance family cohesion.

“The outcomes of the study will contribute to activating the prevention and early intervention system in relation to domestic violence in the emirate.”

Eng. Al Dhaheri reaffirmed DCD’s commitment to identifying social priorities in Abu Dhabi through such surveys and enhancing cooperation between the department and all relevant parties to develop initiatives to strengthen family bonds.

Sarah Ibrahim Shohail, Director General, Ewa'a, said: “The survey is a joint effort by DCD and Ewa’a to improve the quality of services provided by the centre, and to draw up a vision to build a cohesive community based on mutual love and respect.”

Shohail added that the questionnaire will help identify mechanisms to prevent domestic violence and strengthen family bonds that are essential to build a happy and cohesive society. It will also contribute to developing awareness campaigns to inculcate positive behaviours among individuals.

All submitted data shall remain confidential and be used for research purposes and assist the concerned entities in arriving at the best indicators to help improve the society’s quality of life.

