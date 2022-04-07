UAE: Vocational rehabilitation programme for violence, abuse survivors in Abu Dhabi announced

Qualified trainers and supervisors will be appointed to provide education and training

File

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 12:43 PM

Victims of abuse, violence and human trafficking in Abu Dhabi will be provided with vocational rehabilitation following a new agreement between two entities.

Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care - Ewaa said on Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts, an Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) project, to activate a cooperative mechanism that achieves vocational rehabilitation of human trafficking and violence and abuse victims.

The MoU reflects dedication for joint social and humanitarian work by both parties. It complements Ewaa’s 360 Model of Care and aims at ensuring reintegration and further empowerment of victims within their societies.

Under the agreement, this will be accomplished through conducting handicrafts training programs at Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts’ premises for Ewaa’s beneficiaries, as well as knowledge sharing and exchange between the two parties. Courses and workshops to be established -- qualified trainers and supervisors will be appointed to provide education and training for the beneficiaries.

Sarah Shuhail, Director-General of Ewaa, and Hamoud Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General for Marketing and Resources Development, signed the memorandum, in the presence of other officials from both sides.

Sarah Shuhail said: "In line with our role in rehabilitating and empowering those who suffered from violence and abuse and human trafficking, Ewaa is committed to ensuring continuous collaboration with various stakeholders and expanding its network of partnerships. The strengthening of our collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent projects, including Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts, will help us enhance the process.”

“The MoU constitutes a mutually beneficial partnership that will ultimately achieve shared values and objectives,” she added.

Hamoud Al Junaibi applauded Ewaa for providing comprehensive care to victims and welcomed the signing of the MoU to pave the way for building constructive partnerships in the humanitarian and development fields.

ALSO READ:

He said that ERC will spare no effort to implement the agreement. “We strive to achieve our goals by facilitating rehabilitation for victims that enables them to be independent and reintegrate into their societies,” he added.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com