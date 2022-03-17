UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah calls for urgent, 'peaceful settlement' of Russia-Ukraine crisis

This came during a meeting with his counterpart in Moscow on Thursday

By WAM Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 5:06 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met today with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, in Moscow.

They discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership in various fields.

Moreover, they discussed regional and international developments, issues of common concern, and efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Sheikh Abdullah and the Russian Foreign Minister also discussed the stability of global energy and commodities markets, including the global grain supply.

The UAE Foreign Minister underscored the urgent need to reach a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine, emphasising the UAE's readiness to support all efforts aimed at finding a solution to the crisis, including a ceasefire.

He underlined the importance of maintaining sustainable regional and international peace, security, and stability. Furthermore, His Highness noted that the UAE is committed to constructive diplomacy aimed at de-escalation.

ALSO READ:

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed the UAE's deep concern over the humanitarian impact of the conflict on civilians. His Highness addressed possible mechanisms to alleviate civilian suffering and underscored the importance of ensuring the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and relief in line with international humanitarian law. His Highness highlighted the role of the United Nations in this regards and reiterated the UAE’s support for its humanitarian work.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and Abdulnasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.