Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from President of Belarus

The meeting saw the signing of MoUs to boost cooperation between the two countries
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a telephone call from President Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, as part of his continuous discussions and contacts with world leaders on the latest developments on the Ukrainian crisis.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and the President of Belarus exchanged views on an array of regional and international issues, foremost of which are the unfolding developments of the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions on the humanitarian level, in addition to its impact on the international peace and security.
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to support the humanitarian situation of those affected by the crisis, facilitate swift and safe access to aid, and work to provide protection and preserve the lives of civilians.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need to resort to peaceful and diplomatic means to settle disputes and differences between states and to give priority to the constructive dialogue to reach a consensus that guarantees the interests of all parties and serves regional security and stability.
