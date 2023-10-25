UAE flights: Skip queues at Sharjah airport with self-services and smart gates

From check-in to baggage drop, passport control and boarding, passengers can do it all on their own with the airport’s self-services

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 11:15 PM

A number of automated processes implemented at the Sharjah International Airport is making travel a breeze for passengers. From check-in to baggage drop, passport control and boarding, passengers can do it all on their own with the airport’s self-services.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the airport told Khaleej Times that the self-services are available to all Air Arabia passengers “regardless of whether they are residents or tourists”.

Here is how it works:

Check-in

- Self-check-in kiosks are available at the airport. Passengers can proceed to a kiosk and either scan their passport or enter their Passenger Name Record (PNR).

- Once their details are approved, the boarding pass and bag tag will be printed.

Baggage drop

Passengers can print their bag tag while using the self-check-in kiosk. If they are online checked-in, they can proceed to the ‘Tag and Fly’ kiosk to print their tag and then proceed to the self-baggage drop counter.

“Additionally, before the passport control area, there is an automatic boarding card validator to streamline the process,” the airport spokesperson added.

Passport control

This is done with smart gates.

- Passengers place their passport photo page on the e-reader.

- They then scan the barcode with the e-reader.

- They enter the smart gate, stand at the designated area and look into the camera.

- Once all procedures are completed, the smart gate will automatically open, allowing the passengers to proceed with their journey.

Boarding

Passengers can proceed to the new electronic gates to board the plane.

Smart information desk

The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has launched a ‘smart information desk’ that enables passengers and customers to virtually communicate with customer service staff at the airport.

“This initiative employs innovative technologies to provide passengers with greater flexibility in accessing airport services,” the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, the smart travel procedures have helped reduce travel times for passengers. “This has led to an increase in the number of passengers and flights served at the airport in a shorter amount of time, making the overall travel experience more efficient.”

