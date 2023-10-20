UAE: New direct flights from Sharjah to Egypt announced

The new travel route will start from December 6

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 1:34 PM Last updated: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 1:38 PM

Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia has added a new route going to Egypt’s Giza City, the airline announced on Friday.

Starting from December 6, five non-stop weekly flights will connect Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) with Sphinx International Airport (SPX) in Giza, located on the western side of Cairo.

This will be Air Arabia’s fourth destination in Egypt from Sharjah, following Cairo International Airport, Borg Al-Arab International Airport and Sohag International Airport.

Adel Al Ali, Air Arabi Group CEO, said: “We are glad to announce the launch of our new flights from SHJ to SPX in the historic city of Giza, Egypt. We at Air Arabia are committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity, convenience, and a truly unique air travel experience."

The return flights will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and bookings are now available on Air Arabia’s website, or by calling its call centre, and through travel agencies.

